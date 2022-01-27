Vesper (VSP) Price Tops $3.42

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 27th. Vesper has a market cap of $28.95 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vesper has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Vesper coin can now be bought for approximately $3.42 or 0.00009517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00049401 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.48 or 0.06654914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00053080 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,044.08 or 1.00176225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00052092 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,453,439 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

