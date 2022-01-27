Vetri Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (VLD)

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded 47.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. During the last week, Vetri has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. Vetri has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vetri coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vetri

Vetri (VLD) is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 369,021,637 coins. The official message board for Vetri is blog.vetri.global . Vetri’s official website is vetri.global . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Vetri Coin Trading

