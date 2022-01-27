Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Down 89.3% in January

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the December 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vext Science in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vext Science stock traded down 0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,897. Vext Science has a 52 week low of 0.39 and a 52 week high of 1.25.

Vext Science, Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, creation of edibles, retail dispensary, and wholesale distribution of cannabis products. It operates through the Management and Advisory Services, and Liquid Gas Sales business segments. Through its subsidiaries, it also provides employee leasing services, agricultural technology and research services, and related consulting and administrative services.

