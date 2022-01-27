Viavi Solutions (VIAV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Viavi Solutions has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.180-$0.200 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.18-0.20 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $15.98 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.27 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $38,367.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $75,179.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,249 shares of company stock valued at $399,095. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

