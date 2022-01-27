Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Update

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the December 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VSQTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 24,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,109. Victory Square Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34.
About Victory Square Technologies
