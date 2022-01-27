VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CIZ stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.46. 6,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

