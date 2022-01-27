VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the December 31st total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CFO traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $71.05. 20,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,065. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $78.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.55.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.