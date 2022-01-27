VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, an increase of 1,204.8% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CSF traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,967. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.01. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $51.89 and a 1 year high of $66.64.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.
