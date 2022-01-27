VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, an increase of 1,204.8% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CSF traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,967. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.01. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $51.89 and a 1 year high of $66.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 653.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,239,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at $444,000.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

