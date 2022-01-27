Victrex (LON:VCT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2,026.00

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,026 ($27.33) and last traded at GBX 2,040 ($27.52), with a volume of 24402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,146 ($28.95).

VCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($28.87) to GBX 2,060 ($27.79) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($31.44) price target on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($35.08) price target on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,667.78 ($35.99).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,356.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,466.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 96.14 ($1.30) per share. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. This represents a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.71%.

In related news, insider Martin Court sold 7,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($32.16), for a total transaction of £186,524.16 ($251,651.59). Also, insider Richard Armitage sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,475 ($33.39), for a total value of £14,850 ($20,035.08).

About Victrex (LON:VCT)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

