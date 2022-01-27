Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 21,654 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 97.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,654 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,186,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after buying an additional 169,523 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Evergy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,029,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,214,000 after buying an additional 51,415 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Evergy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 27,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Evergy stock opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.54.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.95%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder bought 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $449,100.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 132,320 shares of company stock worth $8,686,196 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

