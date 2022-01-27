Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 9,790 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $3,344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $53.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.79. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $485.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

