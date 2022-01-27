Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 863.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,815,000 after buying an additional 1,351,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after buying an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after purchasing an additional 611,659 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,470,000 after purchasing an additional 480,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $168.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.09 and a 1-year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

