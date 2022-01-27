Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $62.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $55.72 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 36.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRC. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.63.

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

