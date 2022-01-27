Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,501 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 37.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.31.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TT opened at $172.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.77. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $137.98 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

