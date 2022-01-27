Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 4,791 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock opened at $102.65 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.63.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

