Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 28,751 Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Atkore as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATKR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Atkore by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Atkore by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after buying an additional 49,246 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,020,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATKR stock opened at $96.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.21 and a 200 day moving average of $95.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $118.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.38 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $34,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total transaction of $34,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,582. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

