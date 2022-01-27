Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,553,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,850,342,000 after acquiring an additional 318,930 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,717,901,000 after buying an additional 2,133,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,052,801,000 after buying an additional 173,240 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,956,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,491,488,000 after purchasing an additional 24,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,415,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,218,588,000 after buying an additional 140,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $562.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $592.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.17.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

