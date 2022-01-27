Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Lennar by 36.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Lennar by 18.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $93.15 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.17.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEN. UBS Group began coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp downgraded Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.53.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

