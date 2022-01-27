Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 92.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 16.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.50.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $298.87 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $276.70 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $366.81 and its 200 day moving average is $390.68.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,833 shares of company stock worth $8,250,076 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.