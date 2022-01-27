Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,896 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,519 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $129.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.18 and its 200 day moving average is $136.63. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $182.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.30.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $464,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $138,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $3,673,392. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

