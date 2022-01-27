Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.12% of EchoStar worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in EchoStar during the third quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in EchoStar during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.67. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $504.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.00 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SATS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

