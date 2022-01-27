Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 400.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,626 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,636,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,342,000 after buying an additional 115,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after buying an additional 1,344,717 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 149,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $2,733,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.04. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $41.80.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

