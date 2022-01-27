Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,139 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 70.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.46, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

