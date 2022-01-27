Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 116.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 134.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,080,000 after buying an additional 36,365 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 41.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,507,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $14,090,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $101,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,408 shares of company stock valued at $64,354,064 in the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

Shares of VRSK opened at $187.76 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

