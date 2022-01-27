Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSM stock opened at $149.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.18 and a 200 day moving average of $175.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.07 and a 52 week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.35.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.