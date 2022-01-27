Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Herc worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 37.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the second quarter valued at $7,429,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 110.5% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 68.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $5,404,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $152.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.22. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $61.19 and a one year high of $203.14.

HRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

