Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,808 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,208,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in UDR by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in UDR by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in UDR by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.46, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UDR. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.46.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

