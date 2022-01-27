Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,621,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after buying an additional 217,116 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in BlackRock by 23.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,660,576,000 after acquiring an additional 184,725 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $987.21.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $795.47 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $893.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $899.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

