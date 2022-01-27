Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of Atlas Air Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAWW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $1,869,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,667. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAWW opened at $77.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.06 and a 12 month high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.