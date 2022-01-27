Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Whiting Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WLL opened at $73.60 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.58.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $401.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WLL shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

