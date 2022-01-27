Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,558 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,300,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 296,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,640,000 after purchasing an additional 23,418 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604 in the last three months.

A stock opened at $133.51 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

