Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,080,000 after buying an additional 259,471 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $191.48 on Thursday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.94 and a 200-day moving average of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $4,022,435.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total value of $2,416,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

