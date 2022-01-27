Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,813 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,134 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST opened at $483.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $214.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $534.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

