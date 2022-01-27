Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,213 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $92.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.79 and a 200-day moving average of $99.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 19.19%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

