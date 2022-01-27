Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,033 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,107,048,000 after acquiring an additional 71,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,601,000 after acquiring an additional 415,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,524,000 after acquiring an additional 370,933 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,579,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,176,000 after acquiring an additional 74,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $326,738.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,402 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $198.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.50 and a 200 day moving average of $200.43. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.83 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

