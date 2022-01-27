Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $2.95 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,459 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $76.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.2426 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

