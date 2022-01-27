Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in AutoNation by 16.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 7.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in AutoNation by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 27.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $107.46 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.64 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.16 and a 200 day moving average of $116.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

