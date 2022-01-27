Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 56.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $111.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.42. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 103.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.94.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,167. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

