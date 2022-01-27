Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,664 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Amundi purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after acquiring an additional 953,521 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,079,000 after acquiring an additional 811,525 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,305,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,776,000 after acquiring an additional 650,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,184,000 after acquiring an additional 584,215 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.65.

NYSE:LLY opened at $237.86 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The company has a market cap of $227.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,570 shares of company stock valued at $109,157,322. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.