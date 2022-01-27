VideoCoin (VID) Achieves Market Capitalization of $54.91 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $54.91 million and approximately $121,270.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000952 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,052,899 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

