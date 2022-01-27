Vidulum Trading Down 36.3% Over Last 7 Days (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000716 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidulum has a market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $2,581.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017846 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000841 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.