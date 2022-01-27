VietNam (LON:VNH) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 318 ($4.29) and last traded at GBX 315 ($4.25). 73,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 87,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 313 ($4.22).

The firm has a market cap of £93.18 million and a P/E ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 339.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 306.20.

VietNam Company Profile (LON:VNH)

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

