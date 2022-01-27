VIG (VIG) Price Reaches $0.0011

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. VIG has a market capitalization of $959,389.79 and $3,328.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VIG has traded 59.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000740 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,208,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

