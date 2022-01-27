VIMworld Hits Market Cap of $17.93 Million (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last seven days, VIMworld has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. VIMworld has a market cap of $17.93 million and approximately $37,895.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00049534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001092 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

