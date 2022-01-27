VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) traded down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.71. 47,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 41,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VirTra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Get VirTra alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.93.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. VirTra had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $6.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that VirTra, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTSI. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in VirTra during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VirTra by 824.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 363,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VirTra by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in VirTra in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in VirTra in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

About VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI)

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.