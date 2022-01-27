Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $21.43. 101,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,897. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.78.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 369.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Stolper Co increased its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period.
Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
