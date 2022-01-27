Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $21.43. 101,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,897. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Cogan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 369.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Stolper Co increased its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period.

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

