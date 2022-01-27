Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.76 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to post $6.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.88 billion and the lowest is $6.65 billion. Visa reported sales of $5.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full year sales of $28.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.85 billion to $28.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $32.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.35 billion to $33.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Visa.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.17.

Visa stock opened at $205.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.