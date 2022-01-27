Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.17.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V opened at $205.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.84 and a 200 day moving average of $222.45. The company has a market cap of $396.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.