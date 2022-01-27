Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Vista Outdoor worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $37.75 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $871,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Gottfredson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.