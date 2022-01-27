Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Vista Outdoor has set its FY 2022 guidance at $7.700-$8.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $7.70-8.00 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of VSTO opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $52.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VSTO shares. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $112,887.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after buying an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $237,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.